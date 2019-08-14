Quantcast

Wall St opens lower as recession signals grow

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell at open on Wednesday, as a closely-watched bond market indicator pointed to a renewed risk of recession, undoing gains from the previous session due to a retreat by Washington on its latest tariffs on Chinese goods.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 244.83 points, or 0.93%, at the open to 26,035.08, tracking losses on other major global markets as economic numbers from China and Germany also disappointed.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 32.17 points, or 1.10%, at 2,894.15. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 139.03 points, or 1.73%, to 7,877.33 at the opening bell.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , US Markets


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar