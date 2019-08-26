Quantcast

Wall St opens higher as Trump eases trade war worries

Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, as President Donald Trump sought to ease trade tensions with China, calming investor nerves after intense feuding between the world's top two economies last week sent stocks into a tailspin.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 197.15 points, or 0.77%, at the open to 25,826.05. The S&P 500 opened higher by 19.59 points, or 0.69%, at 2,866.70. The Nasdaq Composite gained 77.81 points, or 1%, to 7,829.58 at the opening bell.

