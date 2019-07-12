Wall St notches record highs on Fed rate-cut expectations

Reuters





NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - All three major indexes posted record closing highs on Friday as solid expectations for an interest-rate cut from the Federal Reserve continued to propel shares while investors awaited next week's kickoff of the corporate earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 243.82 points, or 0.9%, to 27,331.9, the S&P 500 gained 13.79 points, or 0.46%, to 3,013.7 and the Nasdaq Composite added 48.10 points, or 0.59%, to 8,244.14.

