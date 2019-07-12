Quantcast

Wall St notches record highs on Fed rate-cut expectations

By Reuters

Reuters


NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - All three major indexes posted record closing highs on Friday as solid expectations for an interest-rate cut from the Federal Reserve continued to propel shares while investors awaited next week's kickoff of the corporate earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 243.82 points, or 0.9%, to 27,331.9, the S&P 500 gained 13.79 points, or 0.46%, to 3,013.7 and the Nasdaq Composite added 48.10 points, or 0.59%, to 8,244.14.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - All three major indexes posted record closing highs on Friday as solid expectations for an interest-rate cut from the Federal Reserve continued to propel shares while investors awaited next week's kickoff of the corporate earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 243.82 points, or 0.9%, to 27,331.9, the S&P 500 gained 13.79 points, or 0.46%, to 3,013.7 and the Nasdaq Composite added 48.10 points, or 0.59%, to 8,244.14.





This article appears in: World Markets , Economy , US Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar