Wall St gains on optimism over global economy

NEW YORK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks climbed on Monday as reports of stimulus efforts in China and Germany calmed fears of a severe downturn in the global economy that were stoked last week as bond yields fell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 249.58 points, or 0.96%, to 26,135.59, the S&P 500 gained 34.88 points, or 1.21%, to 2,923.56 and the Nasdaq Composite added 106.82 points, or 1.35%, to 8,002.81.

