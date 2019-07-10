Quantcast

Wall St gains ground on rate cut hopes

By Reuters

July 10 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 closed higher on Wednesday after briefly crossing the 3,000-point mark for the first time following dovish remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell boosting the case for an interest rate cut this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 76.71 points, or 0.29%, to 26,860.2, the S&P 500 gained 13.43 points, or 0.45%, to 2,993.06 and the Nasdaq Composite added 60.80 points, or 0.75%, to 8,202.53.

