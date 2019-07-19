Wall St falls as expectations for hefty Fed cut trimmed

Reuters





NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes edged lower on Friday following a report that the Federal Reserve plans to cut interest rates by only a quarter-percentage point at the end of the month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 68.36 points, or 0.25%, to 27,154.61, the S&P 500 lost 18.48 points, or 0.62%, to 2,976.63 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 60.75 points, or 0.74%, to 8,146.49.

