Quantcast

Wall St ends up sharply on German stimulus optimism

By Reuters

Reuters


NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rebounded on Friday as an ebbing bond rally and news of potential German economic stimulus brought buyers back to equities, but major indexes still ended the week with losses.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 307.69 points, or 1.2%, to 25,887.08, the S&P 500 gained 41.23 points, or 1.45%, to 2,888.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added 129.38 points, or 1.67%, to 7,895.99.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rebounded on Friday as an ebbing bond rally and news of potential German economic stimulus brought buyers back to equities, but major indexes still ended the week with losses.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 307.69 points, or 1.2%, to 25,887.08, the S&P 500 gained 41.23 points, or 1.45%, to 2,888.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added 129.38 points, or 1.67%, to 7,895.99.





This article appears in: US Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar