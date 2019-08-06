Wall St ends sharply higher as China moves on yuan

Quantcast

NEW YORK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended more than 1 percent higher on Tuesday, bouncing back from a sharp sell-off the previous day as China stepped in to stabilize the yuan, easing concerns that currencies would be the latest weapon in the U.S.-China trade war.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 312.66 points, or 1.22%, to 26,030.4, the S&P 500 gained 37.09 points, or 1.30%, to 2,881.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added 107.23 points, or 1.39%, to 7,833.27.

