Wall St ends higher

By Reuters

Reuters


NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed modestly higher on Tuesday, led by gains in utilities and real estate, while enthusiasm over the U.S.-China trade truce faded as the United States threatened tariffs on additional European goods.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 69.25 points, or 0.26%, to 26,786.68, the S&P 500 gained 8.68 points, or 0.29%, to 2,973.01 and the Nasdaq Composite added 17.93 points, or 0.22%, to 8,109.09.

This article appears in: US Markets


