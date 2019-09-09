Wall St ends flat as tech, healthcare flounder

Reuters





NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended flat on Monday as increased expectations of stimulus from central banks around the world were offset by losses in technology and healthcare shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.05 points, or 0.14%, to 26,835.51, the S&P 500 lost 0.28 points, or 0.01%, to 2,978.43 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.64 points, or 0.19%, to 8,087.44.

