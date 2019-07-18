Quantcast

Wall St edges higher as Fed's Williams boosts rate-cut hopes

By Reuters

Reuters


NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks moved higher on Thursday after a slow start as comments from New York Fed President John Williams further cemented expectations for interest rate cuts from the U.S. central bank at the end of the month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.58 points, or 0.01%, to 27,222.43, the S&P 500 gained 10.64 points, or 0.36%, to 2,995.06 and the Nasdaq Composite added 22.04 points, or 0.27%, to 8,207.24.

