Quantcast

Wall St drops as trade war woes back in focus

By Reuters

Reuters


NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street fell again on Thursday, abruptly reversing early gains after President Donald Trump put concerns about the U.S.-China trade war back in the spotlight, tweeting that he would impose an additional 10% tariff on $300 billion in Chinese imports.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 280.85 points, or 1.05%, to 26,583.42, the S&P 500 lost 26.82 points, or 0.90%, to 2,953.56 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 64.30 points, or 0.79%, to 8,111.12.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street fell again on Thursday, abruptly reversing early gains after President Donald Trump put concerns about the U.S.-China trade war back in the spotlight, tweeting that he would impose an additional 10% tariff on $300 billion in Chinese imports.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 280.85 points, or 1.05%, to 26,583.42, the S&P 500 lost 26.82 points, or 0.90%, to 2,953.56 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 64.30 points, or 0.79%, to 8,111.12.





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , US Markets


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar