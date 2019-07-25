Wall St declines on weak earnings reports, ECB statement

Reuters





By Amy Caren Daniel

July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slid on Thursday after a handful of downbeat earnings pointed to a slowing global economy and as European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi's comments disappointed investors who were hoping for a more dovish stance.

Although the ECB left the door open for an interest rate cut in the future, Draghi said the risk of a recession in the euro zone was "pretty low" and that policymakers did not discuss rate cuts at the meeting.

"We are used to Draghi delivering a dovish message, which meant that the bar was high for risk and rates markets to rally further, given pre-positioning into the meeting."

Technology stocks fell 0.7%, and led the declines among the S&P sectors as chipmakers fell following Xilinx Inc's dour forecast.

The chipmaker declined 3.3% after providing current-quarter revenue forecast below expectations, hit by the impact of U.S. restrictions on selling to Huawei Technologies Co Ltd . The Philadelphia chip index dropped 1.60% a day after hitting a record high.

Tesla Inc tumbled 14% after the electric car maker softened its language once again on meeting its profit timeline.

"Earnings have been mixed and it points to an already slow global economy and a slowing U.S. economy," said Peter Cecchini, managing director and chief market strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.

In a bright spot, 3M Co rose 1.2% after the manufacturer reiterated its full-year earnings forecast despite slowing growth in high-profile markets such as China.

Two weeks into the second-quarter earnings season, about 75% of the 185 S&P 500 companies that have reported so far have topped profit estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

Hopes that the Federal Reserve would adopt a looser monetary policy when it meets next week to counter the impact of a protracted trade war have helped Wall Street's main indexes scale record levels this month.

At 12:38 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 163.98 points, or 0.60%, at 27,105.99, the S&P 500 was down 17.41 points, or 0.58%, at 3,002.15. The Nasdaq Composite was down 69.93 points, or 0.84%, at 8,251.57.

Ford Motor Co fell 7.5% after the automaker reported a lower-than-expected profit and gave a disappointing full-year earnings forecast.

Facebook Inc declined 1.9% as the social media giant said new rules and product changes aimed at protecting user privacy would slow its revenue growth into next year.

Other FAANG members - Google-parent Alphabet Inc and Amazon.com Inc , which fell 0.6% and 0.9% respectively, are set to report results after the bell.

Align Technology plunged 27.8% and was the biggest decliner on the S&P 500, as the orthodontic device maker's current-quarter forecast came below estimates.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.34-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 2.14-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 28 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 78 new highs and 58 new lows.

