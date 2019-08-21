Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. ( WD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 09, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $55.9, the dividend yield is 2.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WD was $55.9, representing a -5.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.39 and a 47.26% increase over the 52 week low of $37.96.

WD is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company ( AXP ) and S&P Global Inc. ( SPGI ). WD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.33. Zacks Investment Research reports WD's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 10.71%, compared to an industry average of 4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.