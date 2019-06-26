Walgreens (WBA) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Shutterstock photo

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is set to report third quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results before the opening bell Thursday. The healthcare retail giant has had a tough time in 2019, losing some 23% of its value, compared to a 17% rise in the S&P 500 index.

With the stock now trading at near five-year lows, Walgreens can use a healthy dose of good news Thursday, if you will pardon the pun. Though the company, as well as peers Rite Aid (RAD) and CVS Health (CVS), have suffered not only from weak front-end sales trends, concerns about higher drug costs has impacted sector outlook. Investors have gotten frustrated that this trend is likely to continue.

But if one believes in the buy-low/sell-high model, as I do, WBA stock — which pays a 3.33% yield — looks attractive at these levels. The stock is cheap, trading at less than nine time forward earnings. And there’s an implied 13% premium based on its average price target of $60 from current levels of $53. In other words, accumulating WBA shares and betting on a long-term recovery could pay off handsomely, especially given the company has beaten consensus EPS estimates in three of the past four quarters.

For the three months that ended May, Wall Street expects Walgreens to earn $1.43 per share on revenue of $34.47 billion, compared to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.53 per share on $34.33 billion in revenue. For the full year, ending October, earnings are projected to decline 0.5% year over year to $5.99 per share, while full-year revenue of $136.89 billion would rise 4% year over year.

In the second quarter, the company reported top and bottom lines results that missed consensus estimates. The company also lowered its forecast for 2019. Walgreens CEO Stefano Pessina described it as the “most difficult” quarter since acquiring European drugstore chain Alliance Boots in late 2014. On the bright side, however, the company announced it would cut more than $1.5 billion in capital expenses by fiscal 2022, up from the $1 billion it announced in the first quarter.

Nevertheless, the stock subsequently lost 12% on the numbers, suffering its worst decline in two years. Investors were spooked by 3.8% decline in same-store sales, which the company said was primarily because of a weak cough, cold and flu season compared with the previous year. What’s more, growth was further hampered by the company’s on-going de-emphasizing of tobacco in the business.

On Thursday investors and analysts will want to see signs of improvements in these areas, particularly the front-end sales business, which accounts for a sizable portion of revenue. Likewise, investors will also hone in to hear any commentary about the company’s plans to sell CBD products and its revenue potential. The average analysts' estimate for Walgreens' earnings growth over the next five years is 9.7%, higher than its 10-year average of 8.5%. So there’s still optimism that the company can turn things around.