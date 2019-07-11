Walgreens expands epinephrine shot partnership as shortage persists

Reuters





July 11 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said on Thursday Kaleo Inc's epinephrine auto-injectors for infants and toddlers will be available at its pharmacies, expanding a partnership amid a shortage for the emergency allergy shots.

Manufacturing problems have led to a shortage of the auto-injectors that deliver a shot of epinephrine in the case of a severe allergic reaction to triggers such as peanuts or bee-stings.

The shortage persists ahead of the back-to-school season, when traditionally there is high demand as families look to renew prescriptions.

