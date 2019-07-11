Quantcast

Walgreens expands epinephrine shot partnership as shortage persists

By Reuters

Reuters


July 11 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said on Thursday Kaleo Inc's epinephrine auto-injectors for infants and toddlers will be available at its pharmacies, expanding a partnership amid a shortage for the emergency allergy shots.

Manufacturing problems have led to a shortage of the auto-injectors that deliver a shot of epinephrine in the case of a severe allergic reaction to triggers such as peanuts or bee-stings.

The shortage persists ahead of the back-to-school season, when traditionally there is high demand as families look to renew prescriptions.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics
Referenced Symbols: NOVN ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar