Walgreens expands collaboration to tackle epinephrine shot shortage

Reuters





July 11 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said on Thursday it expanded its collaboration with Kaleo Inc, making the privately held company's epinephrine auto-injector available at the drugstore chain's pharmacies, as supply issues persist for the emergency allergy shots.

Epinephrine auto-injector makers have been facing a shortage of the devices and the collaboration helps broaden access to Kaleo's treatment for patients with life-threatening allergies, as families prepare for back-to-school season.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





July 11 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said on Thursday it expanded its collaboration with Kaleo Inc, making the privately held company's epinephrine auto-injector available at the drugstore chain's pharmacies, as supply issues persist for the emergency allergy shots.

Epinephrine auto-injector makers have been facing a shortage of the devices and the collaboration helps broaden access to Kaleo's treatment for patients with life-threatening allergies, as families prepare for back-to-school season.

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Economy