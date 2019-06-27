Walgreens Earnings: WBA Stock Surges on Q3 Beat

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Walgreens earnings for the company's fiscal third quarter of 2019 have WBA stock up on Thursday.

Walgreens (NASDAQ: WBA ) starts off the earnings report for its fiscal third quarter of the year with earnings per share of $1.47. This is a drop from the company's earnings per share of $1.53 from the same time last year. Despite the drop, it was a boon to WBA stock by beating out Wall Street's earnings per share estimate of $1.43 for the quarter.

Net income reported in the Walgreens earnings release for its fiscal third quarter of 2019 comes in at $1.04 billion. That's down from the company's net income of $1.35 billion reported in its fiscal third quarter of 2018.

The Walgreens earnings report for its fiscal third quarter of the year has operating income coming in at $1.20 billion. This is worse than the company's operating income of $1.60 billion reported in the same period of the year prior.

Walgreens earnings for its fiscal third quarter of 2019 has it reporting revenue of $34.59 billion . This is an increase over the retail company's revenue of $34.33 billion reported in its fiscal third quarter of the previous year. It was also good news for WBA stock by coming in above analysts' revenue estimate of $34.46 billion for the period.

The most recent Walgreens earnings report also includes its outlook for fiscal 2019. The company is still expecting earnings per share for the year to be roughly flat. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of $5.99 for the fiscal year.

WBA stock was up 4% as of noon Thursday.

