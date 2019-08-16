Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. ( WBA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.458 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WBA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $49.29, the dividend yield is 3.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WBA was $49.29, representing a -42.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $86.31 and a 0.35% increase over the 52 week low of $49.12.

WBA is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as CVS Health Corporation ( CVS ) and Chemed Corp. ( CHE ). WBA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.1. Zacks Investment Research reports WBA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -.54%, compared to an industry average of -3.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WBA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WBA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WBA as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Cons. Staples AlphaDEX ( FXG )

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF ( RTH )

iShares Trust ( VLUE )

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust Invesco ESG Re ( ESGL ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RTH with an increase of 2.38% over the last 100 days. FXG has the highest percent weighting of WBA at 5.32%.