Wait for a Recession to Hit Before Buying U.S. Steel Stock

U.S. Steel (NYSE: X ) stock has gotten hammered in the past year. X stock is down 58% over the past 52 weeks. Since January, shares have slid from around $18 a share down to about $12.23 a share at the close Sept. 9.

U.S. Steel rebounded from all-time lows during the Great Recession, but despite a bull market since the early 2010s, the X stock price has failed to return to its all-time highs (well over $100 a share) in the late 2000s.

The economic upturn brought U.S. Steel back to profitability, but investors are wary of the company's future. As a result, shares trade at a low valuation.

Is X stock a value play? Or is the company your classic value trap? Let's take a closer look at U.S. Steel stock and see if shares are an opportunity.

A Closer Look at X Stock

Over the past few years, U.S. Steel stock has returned to profitability. A booming economy drove revenue up from $10.3 billion in 2016 to $14.2 billion in 2018. As a result, the X stock price was as high as $38.89 per share in July 2018.

But steel prices have been in decline since May 2018. A decrease in demand has been matched with a rise in iron ore prices. U.S. Steel's financial performance reflects this decreased demand. Net earnings for the quarter ending June 30, 2019 were $68 million. This is down from $214 million in the prior year's quarter. Adjusted quarterly EBITDA has fallen from $451 million in Q2 2018 to $278 million in Q2 2019.

This performance decline could just be the beginning. The U.S.-China trade war adds additional risks to the X stock price. One would think that a 25% tariff on steel imports would buoy the domestic steel industry, but it has had the opposite effect. In response to the tariffs, the domestic steel industry ramped up production . Falling demand made profitability tougher, though producers such as Nucor (NYSE: NUE ) can handle the pricing pressures. While Nucor operates lower-cost electric-arc furnaces (EAFs), legacy steel producers such as U.S. Steel struggle as their blast furnaces are expensive to operate.

But the company has a plan in motion. U.S. Steel's Asset Revitalization Plan (ARP) will reduce the company's cost structure. The company invested $1.6 billion into three modernization projects . These projects could improve EBITDA by $390 million a year once complete.

Is this enough to counter weak macroeconomic trends and domestic competition? Are investors currently compensated for these risks? Let's take a look at the valuation of U.S. Steel stock.

U.S. Steel Stock Sells at a Fire Sale Price

Compared to its domestic peers, U.S. Steel stock is undervalued. The company's forward price/earnings (forward P/E) ratio of 21.5 is not lower than its peers AK Steel (NYSE: AKS ) and Nucor. But on an enterprise value/EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) and a price/tangible book basis, shares are a bargain. U.S. Steel stock trades at an EV/EBITDA ratio of 3.24. Its Price/Tangible book value is 0.5. This means investors can buy the company for half the value of its assets. Here are the valuation metrics for AK Steel and Nucor:

AK Steel: Forward P/E of 12.3, EV/EBITDA of 4.9, Price/Tangible Book of 6.05

Nucor: Forward P/E of 11.3, EV/EBITDA of 4.8, Price/Tangible Book of 1.53

The discount AKS and NUE could be justified. U.S. Steel's legacy mills are more capital-intensive than Nucor's mini-mills. But AK Steel is a legacy steel producer. This could mean the X stock price is undervalued. It could also indicate that AKS is overvalued and that the market is right on the money with U.S. Steel stock valuation.

The price/tangible book value of X stock could also be misleading. It is not as if U.S. Steel could liquidate its steel mills and distribute the proceeds to shareholders. It could indicate that X stock is well-capitalized enough to survive a recession.

As indicated in the Aug. 1 earnings call slides (referenced above), U.S. Steel's next significant debt maturity is not until 2025. X stock likely has the flexibility to ride out the upcoming recession. In the meantime, they can continue to modernize operations. This would bring the company's cost-structure closer to that of peers such as Nucor.

Too Early to Dive in on X Stock

U.S. Steel stock is undervalued, but it may be too early to dive in and take a position. An anticipated recession has yet to make impact. Once it hits, there are likely further declines in the X stock price. But long-term, U.S. Steel may not be the dinosaur investor perception implies. They have the flexibility to further modernize their operations.

However, the domestic steel industry remains a tough place to invest. Commodity prices, trade policy, and economic cycles dominate the sector's destiny. With U.S. Steel stock, it truly is a case of "it's darkest before dawn."

While the sun has definitely set on the stock, the clock hasn't even struck midnight yet. Take your time with X stock. There may be a strong buying opportunity around the corner.

As of this writing, Thomas Niel did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

