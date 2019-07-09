Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 10, 2019

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. ( WDR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 10, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WDR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that WDR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.5, the dividend yield is 6.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WDR was $16.5, representing a -23.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.63 and a 3.38% increase over the 52 week low of $15.96.

WDR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ( GS ) and Morgan Stanley ( MS ). WDR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.15. Zacks Investment Research reports WDR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -30.92%, compared to an industry average of -1.4%.

