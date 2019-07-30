Wabtec's (WAB) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Improve Y/Y

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, which operates as Wabtec CorporationWAB , reported second-quarter 2019 earnings (excluding 52 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.06 per share. The bottom line handsomely beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 98 cents and improved 10.4% year over year. Results were aided by a strong operating performance.

Total sales jumped more than 100% year over year to $2,236.3 million but fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,257.1 million. The substantial year over year increase in sales was due to the inclusion of GE Transportation products. We remind investors that Wabtec's merger with GE Transportation was completed in February 2019. Following the completion of the transaction, Wabtec was included in the coveted S&P 500 index.

Total operating expenses in the reported quarter increased in excess of 100% to $414,039 million, primarily due to a 70% rise in selling, general and administrative expenses. Also, the operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) deteriorated to 18.5% from 18% in the prior-year period. Notably, lower the value of the metric the better.

Segmental Highlights

At the Transit segment, net sales climbed 6% to $742.33 million driven by organic sales growth and acquisitions. Segmental operating margin (income from operations as a percentage of sales) increased to 9.6% from 8.3% in the year-ago quarter.

Freight net sales jumped 262% to $1.49 billion despite organic sales decrease and unfavorable foreign currency related movements. Segmental sales were boosted by acquisitions of $1.1 billion. Segmental operating margin declined to 10.2% from 20.5% in the year-ago quarter.

Liquidity

As of Jun 30, 2019, Wabtec had $461.37 million in cash and cash equivalents compared with $580.91 million at the end of 2018. Long-term debt at the quarter-end was $4.53 billion compared with $3.79 billion at 2018 end.

2019 View

Wabtec, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), now anticipates sales of $8.3 billion for the current year (earlier view: $8.4 billion). Adjusted earnings are now expected to be between $4.10 and $4.20 per share (earlier guidance: $4 and $4.20). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same stands at $4.16, above the mid-point ($4.15) of the guided range. Adjusted EBITDA and income from operations is estimated at $1.6 billion and $1.2 billion, respectively. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

