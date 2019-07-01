Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 02, 2019

Wabash National Corporation ( WNC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 25, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WNC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.27, the dividend yield is 1.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WNC was $16.27, representing a -21.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.78 and a 32.82% increase over the 52 week low of $12.25.

WNC is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Caterpillar, Inc. ( CAT ) and CNH Industrial N.V. ( CNHI ). WNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.1. Zacks Investment Research reports WNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 12.85%, compared to an industry average of -2.6%.

