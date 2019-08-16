Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF ( VXUS ), which added 14,838,715 units, or a 5.9% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of VXUS, in morning trading today Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF ( VWO ) is up about 0.9%, and Waste Connections ( WCN ) is higher by about 0.4%.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ( VTC
), which added 650,000 units, for a 37.1% increase in outstanding units.
VIDEO: VXUS, VTC: Big ETF Inflows