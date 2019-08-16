Quantcast

VXUS, VTC: Big ETF Inflows

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF ( VXUS ), which added 14,838,715 units, or a 5.9% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of VXUS, in morning trading today Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF ( VWO ) is up about 0.9%, and Waste Connections ( WCN ) is higher by about 0.4%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ( VTC ), which added 650,000 units, for a 37.1% increase in outstanding units.

VXUS, VTC: Big ETF Inflows VIDEO: VXUS, VTC: Big ETF Inflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , ETFs
Referenced Symbols: VXUS , VWO , WCN , VTC


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar