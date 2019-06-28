Quantcast

VW's Traton shares dip after stock market debut

FRANKFURT, June 28 (Reuters) - Shares in Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE truck unit Traton opened at 27 euros($30.75) on Friday before trading slightly lower at 26.47 euros a share on their first day of trading following their stock market listing in Frankfurt an Stockholm.

Volkswagen floated 11.5 percent of Traton's shares at 27 euros a share, in a scaled back initial public offering which had sought to list a stake of up to 25% of the shares.

Proceeds from the offering will flow to parent Volkswagen which aims to use the funding to invest in mass producing electric cars.

