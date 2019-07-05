Quantcast

VW, Ford reach outline agreement to share electric, autonomous tech

By Reuters

Reuters


FRANKFURT/DETROIT, July 5 (Reuters) - Ford and Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE have reached an outline agreement to share electric and autonomous car technologies, extending their alliance beyond a cooperation on commerical vehicles, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

VW will share its MEB electric vehicle platform with Ford, the source said.

Volkswagen's supervisory board is due to discuss deepening the alliance at a meeting on July 11, 2019, a second source told Reuters.

A Ford spokeswoman said, "Our talks with Volkswagen continue. Discussions have been productive across a number of areas. We'll share updates as details become more firm."





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics
Referenced Symbols: F ,


