VVV Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Valvoline Inc (Symbol: VVV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.57, changing hands as high as $19.73 per share. Valvoline Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VVV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VVV's low point in its 52 week range is $16.90 per share, with $23.16 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $19.71.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »