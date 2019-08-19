Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019

Vulcan Materials Company ( VMC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 06, 2019. Shareholders who purchased VMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that VMC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $141.73, the dividend yield is .87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VMC was $141.73, representing a -0.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $142.04 and a 71.75% increase over the 52 week low of $82.52.

VMC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. ( MLM ) and Teck Resources Ltd ( TECK ). VMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.23. Zacks Investment Research reports VMC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 19.65%, compared to an industry average of 1.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VMC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VMC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VMC as a top-10 holding:

ETF Series Solutions ( BEMO )

ETF Series Solutions ( FTVA )

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF ( RTM )

John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF ( JHMA ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BEMO with an increase of 5.8% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of VMC at 4.03%.