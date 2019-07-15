VSE Corporation (VSEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 16, 2019

VSE Corporation ( VSEC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased VSEC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $26.02, the dividend yield is 1.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VSEC was $26.02, representing a -48.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.66 and a 8.15% increase over the 52 week low of $24.06.

VSEC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Lockheed Martin Corporation ( LMT ) and Transdigm Group Incorporated ( TDG ). VSEC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.16.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VSEC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.