VRTX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $176.87, changing hands as high as $181.19 per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 8.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VRTX's low point in its 52 week range is $151.80 per share, with $195.81 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $180.64.
