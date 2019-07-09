VRTX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $177.84, changing hands as high as $178.63 per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VRTX's low point in its 52 week range is $151.80 per share, with $195.81 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $178.46.
