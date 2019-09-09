Quantcast

VREX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Varex Imaging Corp (Symbol: VREX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.17, changing hands as high as $29.39 per share. Varex Imaging Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VREX shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Varex Imaging Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, VREX's low point in its 52 week range is $21.57 per share, with $34.83 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $29.08.

