Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

Voya Prime Rate Trust ( PPR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.027 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 22, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PPR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that PPR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.78, the dividend yield is 6.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PPR was $4.78, representing a -4.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.02 and a 9.01% increase over the 52 week low of $4.39.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PPR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.