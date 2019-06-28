Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (IRR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 01, 2019

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund ( IRR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.162 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased IRR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that IRR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.16, the dividend yield is 12.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IRR was $5.16, representing a -22.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.63 and a 29% increase over the 52 week low of $4.

