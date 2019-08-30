Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IID) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2019

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund ( IID ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.052 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased IID prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 23rd quarter that IID has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.46, the dividend yield is 11.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IID was $5.46, representing a -18.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.66 and a 13.04% increase over the 52 week low of $4.83.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IID Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.