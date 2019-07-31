Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IID) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 01, 2019

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund ( IID ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.052 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased IID prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that IID has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.84, the dividend yield is 10.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IID was $5.84, representing a -13.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.75 and a 20.91% increase over the 52 week low of $4.83.

