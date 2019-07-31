Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 01, 2019

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund ( IGD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.061 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased IGD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 26th quarter that IGD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.68, the dividend yield is 10.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IGD was $6.68, representing a -13.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.74 and a 20.14% increase over the 52 week low of $5.56.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IGD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.