Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 01, 2019

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund ( IGA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.225 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased IGA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that IGA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.68, the dividend yield is 8.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IGA was $10.68, representing a -9.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.80 and a 19.73% increase over the 52 week low of $8.92.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IGA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.