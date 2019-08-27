Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2019

Voya Financial, Inc. ( VOYA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased VOYA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1400% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $49.27, the dividend yield is 1.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VOYA was $49.27, representing a -14.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.57 and a 34.4% increase over the 52 week low of $36.66.

VOYA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited ( LFC ) and Prudential Public Limited Company ( PUK ). VOYA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.56. Zacks Investment Research reports VOYA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 35.96%, compared to an industry average of 13.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VOYA Dividend History page.