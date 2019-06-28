Voya Emerging Markets High Income Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 01, 2019

Voya Emerging Markets High Income Dividend Equity Fund ( IHD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.185 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased IHD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that IHD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.82, the dividend yield is 9.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IHD was $7.82, representing a -7.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.48 and a 12.36% increase over the 52 week low of $6.96.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IHD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.