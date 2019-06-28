Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 01, 2019

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund ( IAE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.205 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased IAE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that IAE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.22, the dividend yield is 8.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IAE was $9.22, representing a -7.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $10 and a 12.44% increase over the 52 week low of $8.20.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IAE Dividend History page.