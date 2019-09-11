Vornado Realty Trust's 5.40% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 9/13/19, Vornado Realty Trust's 5.40% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3375, payable on 10/1/19. As a percentage of VNO.PRL's recent share price of $25.39, this dividend works out to approximately 1.33%, so look for shares of VNO.PRL to trade 1.33% lower - all else being equal - when VNO.PRL shares open for trading on 9/13/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.31%, which compares to an average yield of 6.64% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of VNO.PRL shares, versus VNO:
Below is a dividend history chart for VNO.PRL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3375 on Vornado Realty Trust's 5.40% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:
In Wednesday trading, Vornado Realty Trust's 5.40% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRL) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: VNO) are up about 0.4%.
