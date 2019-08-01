Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019

Vornado Realty Trust ( VNO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.66 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased VNO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that VNO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $64.32, the dividend yield is 4.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VNO was $64.32, representing a -17.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $77.59 and a 8.14% increase over the 52 week low of $59.48.

VNO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). VNO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $15.04. Zacks Investment Research reports VNO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -5.27%, compared to an industry average of -1%.

