Volkswagen to build new plant in Turkey - magazine

Shutterstock photo





BERLIN/HAMBURG, July 12 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE is planning to build a multi-brand production plant in Turkey, a German trade magazine reported on Friday, boosting shares in Volkswagen's Turkish distributor Dogus Otomotiv .

Automobilwoche, which did not cite its sources, said Volkswagen's supervisory board on Thursday decided to build a plant near the western coastal city of Izmir.

It added that Volkswagen's subsidiary Skoda would be one of the brands produced there.

A spokesman for Volkswagen's supervisory board told Reuters the plans for a new site were being firmed up but had not yet been finalised.

Shares in Volkswagen's Turkish distributor Dogus Otomotiv jumped as much as 11.6% on Friday following the report that said Qatar, which owns a 17% stake in Volkswagen, was urging the supervisory board to pick Turkey for the plant.