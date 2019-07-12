Quantcast

Volkswagen to build new plant in Turkey - magazine

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


BERLIN/HAMBURG, July 12 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE is planning to build a multi-brand production plant in Turkey, a German trade magazine reported on Friday, boosting shares in Volkswagen's Turkish distributor Dogus Otomotiv .

Automobilwoche, which did not cite its sources, said Volkswagen's supervisory board on Thursday decided to build a plant near the western coastal city of Izmir.

It added that Volkswagen's subsidiary Skoda would be one of the brands produced there.

A spokesman for Volkswagen's supervisory board told Reuters the plans for a new site were being firmed up but had not yet been finalised.

Shares in Volkswagen's Turkish distributor Dogus Otomotiv jumped as much as 11.6% on Friday following the report that said Qatar, which owns a 17% stake in Volkswagen, was urging the supervisory board to pick Turkey for the plant.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar