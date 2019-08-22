Volkswagen says it is not interested in buying a Tesla stake

Reuters





FRANKFURT, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE on Thursday denied a media report which suggested that the German carmaker was interested in buying a stake in United States electric car manufacturer Tesla .

"The speculation about buying a stake in Tesla made by Manager Magazin is without merit," a Volkswagen spokesman said in a written statement to Reuters.

