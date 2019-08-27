VOE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VOE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $107.16, changing hands as high as $107.49 per share. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VOE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VOE's low point in its 52 week range is $89.592 per share, with $116.27 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $107.10.
