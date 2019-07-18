Vodafone wins EU approval for Liberty Global deal

Quantcast

BRUSSELS, July 18 (Reuters) - Vodafone secured on Thursday antitrust approval from the European Union for its $22 billion bid to buy Liberty Global's cable networks in Germany and central Europe after offering concessions in May.

The European Commission said in a statement that the approval was "conditional on full compliance with a commitments package offered by Vodafone."

Vodafone, the world's No. 2 mobile operator, is looking to the deal to help it better compete with German market leader Deutsche Telekom .

