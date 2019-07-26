Quantcast

Vodafone to create European mobile mast company with potential for IPO

By Reuters

Reuters


LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Vodafone said on Friday it would move its mobile mast operations in 10 European markets into a new company that it potentially could list, in a move it said would unlock value for shareholders.

Chief Executive Nick Read said the tower company, which will be created in the next 18 months, would be Europe's largest, comprising about 61,700 sites, with 75% in its biggest markets of Germany, Italy, Spain and Britain.

"Given the scale and quality of our infrastructure, we believe there is a substantial opportunity to unlock value for shareholders while capturing the significant industrial benefits of network sharing for the digital society," he said.

It said market conditions in Italy had continued to improve and retail growth in Germany remained robust, which in part had been offsetting intense competition in Spain.

Vodafone said it was confident about its full year guidance for adjusted core earnings of 13.8-14.2 billion euros and free cash flow before spectrum costs of at least 5.4 billion euros.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy
Referenced Symbols: VOD


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar