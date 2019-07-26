Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-Vodafone helps FTSE 100 gain; Sports Direct slips as results go AWOL



* FTSE 100 up 0.8%, FTSE 250 up 0.2%

* Vodafone up on plans to create European mobile mast co

* Trading update lifts education company Pearson

By Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi

July 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 surged on Friday ledby Vodafone, which enjoyed its best day in more than 16 years onplans to create a separate European tower company, while mid-capSports Direct fell after thrice delaying its annual results.

The main index .FTSE added 0.8% as weakness prevailed insterling, helping the exporter-heavy FTSE 100 outperform thebroader European market, which lagged after the European CentralBank did not cut interest rates.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC rose 0.2%, up for the sixthstraight session.

VodafoneVOD.L surged 10.6% to its highest level sinceMarch after laying out plans to separate its mobile mastinfrastructure in 10 European markets into a new organisationthat it could potentially list. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN24Q1NV

"Suffice to say the hope, reflected in the stock price leap,is that the Tower surprise could pull Vodafone'sabove-industry-average leverage sharply lower," Cityindexanalyst Ken Odeluga said.

A strategy to shift away from traditional textbooks todigital began paying off for Pearson PSON.L , the world'sbiggest education company, as it climbed 5.9% after robustfirst-half trading. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24R1FP

Buoyed by hopes of more stimulus from central banks globallyand as Brexit woes hit sterling, the exporter-heavy FTSE 100 ison course for its second consecutive month of gains, after amild slump in May due to U.S.-China trade jitters.

While the ECB played down the possibility of a near-termrate cut, investors still hope the U.S. Federal Reserve willease policy next week, despite a better-than-expected U.S. grossdomestic product report. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSQIEF7P

Investors also bet that new British Prime Minister BorisJohnson would implement stimulus measures and cut taxes to boostspending, which guided housebuilders .FTNMX3720 to theirhighest level since April.

The only major blemish on the FTSE 100 was a 4.1% drop inAnglo American AAL.L after its biggest shareholder AnilAgarwal said he was divesting all of his near 20% stake, and ascopper prices fell after the ECB dampened rate cut hopes. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24Q8SWurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24R17H

Mike Ashley'sSports DirectSPD.L gave up 3.9% as itissued three statements saying it was still finalising itsalready delayed full-year results. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24R21R

"A delay on top of a delay does not look good. Investorswill take it as a bad sign although we're not sure if it's justa technical glitch or something more serious," Markets.comanalyst Neil Wilson said.

Among smaller stocks, baby products retailer MothercareMTC.L slumped 13.9%, after it said an uncertain and volatileUK market would stall growth in its annual underlying pretaxprofit.

