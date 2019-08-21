VOD Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Vodafone Group plc (Symbol: VOD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.17, changing hands as high as $18.28 per share. Vodafone Group plc shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VOD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VOD's low point in its 52 week range is $15.53 per share, with $23.21 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $18.23.
